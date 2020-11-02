Bill Derby

GEICO has opened a new local office at 6781 Thornydale Rd. Suite 203 in Tucson. William Derby will lead a team of licensed agents at the new location.

Derby is no stranger to GEICO, having worked at the company’s corporate office in south Tucson for 16 years prior to opening his local office. During that time, he worked in a variety of roles in both sales and claims.

Derby and his staff members—Rick Bendt, Lon Lofgren and John Derby—can help customers purchase car insurance, as well as coverage for motorcycles, homeowners, renters, condos, ATVs, RVs, umbrella, identity protection, jewelry, commercial auto insurance and more.

“We look forward to working with residents living in Tucson, the Foothills, Oro Valley and other areas north of the city to help them save on insurance so they have more resources to invest in their local communities,” Derby said. “We’re eager to build long term relationships with our customers and help advise them as their insurance needs change over time.”

The Tucson local office team can work with military members stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base and Fort Huachuca Army Base to see if they qualify for GEICO’s military discount.

GEICO agents in the Tucson local office also look to bring savings to policyholders through multi-policy and special association and alumni discounts. For example, alumni from The University of Arizona and Arizona State University may qualify for additional savings.

GEICO’s Tucson local office is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Those looking to visit the office in person must wear a mask upon entering the lobby. Staff members are required to wear masks as well whenever they meet with customers. To get a quote or learn more about GEICO’s Tucson local office visit https://www.geico.com/insurance-agents/arizona/tucson/william-derby/or call (520) 416-7181.