Arizona Bowl Plans New Year’s Eve Game

The Arizona Bowl announced that it will play its 6th game on December 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm local time, 4:00pm EST. The game will feature a team from the Mountain West Conference and a team from the Mid-American Conference. At this time, there will be no fans allowed in Arizona Stadium to watch the game, but the game will be nationally televised for the fourth straight year on CBS Sports Network.

Kym Adair, the Arizona Bowl’s Executive Director, explained, “After eight months of uncertainty surrounding College Football and the Bowl Season, we are thrilled to be preparing for our Bowl game.” Adair continued, “While we won’t be able to host the many events that cater to the fans of our Bowl and teams, we look forward to welcoming these student-athletes and their coaches to Southern Arizona and providing them an experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Although the game will not have fans in the stands, the Arizona Bowl will continue to shine a bright light on Southern Arizona through its nationally televised broadcast.

About the Arizona Bowl

Owned and operated by TD4Tucson, a Tucson-based non-profit organization, the Arizona Bowl provides world-class experiences for college student-athletes, fans, and the local community, culminating in a nationally recognized college football competition. This year’s game will kick-off at 4:00 pm EST on December 31, featuring teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences with national audience partnership support from CBS Sports Network. For more information visit www.TheArizonaBowl.com.