Tech Parks Arizona’s 25th Year Special Report in BizTucson Magazine Wins Silver Award

Tech Parks Arizona teamed up with BizTucson to highlight the first 25 years of success with a focus on the future. The 52-page special section detailed university-based economic development activities, showcasing examples of successful tech companies, university connections, and how Tech Parks supports innovation through all stages of development.

This collection of stories publicized this innovation catalyst and driver for economic development in a journalistic style capturing the depth of the customized business support provided. Now a tool for business development purposes to potential tenants and shared with Tech Park tenants and startups, economic development professionals, developers and partners as a promotional and pride piece – reinforcing that Tech Parks is a critical component of the Southern Arizona high tech economy.

BizTUCSON Special Report – Tech Parks Arizona

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards acknowledges the world’s best economic development practices and people. In total, 35 award categories honor organizations and individuals for their endeavor in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from 4 countries.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity, and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day”, said 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO Kenny McDonald. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing campaigns, projects and partnerships have measurably improved regional quality of life.”

“We have been very strategic in our economic development activities and to be recognized by IEDC reinforces the significance of the work being done at Tech Parks Arizona. A win for us is a win for the region as it contributes directly to building a robust economy in Southern Arizona,” shared Carol Stewart, Associate Vice President of Tech Parks Arizona.

About Tech Parks Arizona

Tech Parks Arizona creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. When we succeed, our members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions. Learn more at iedconline.org