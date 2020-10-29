Sonora Quest Launches Testing Solutions for Arizona Employers Amid Pandemic

As COVID-19 presents employers with unique challenges, Sonora Quest Laboratories, the market share leader in diagnostic laboratory testing in Arizona, responds with a robust employer solutions offering. The solution? A portfolio of laboratory testing and services to assist employers with managing their workforce through this pandemic and as return-to-work and school strategies are deployed.

Sonora Quest Laboratories Employer Solutions are designed to empower organizations with COVID-19 Diagnostic and Antibody testing insights to foster timely reporting to support safe workplace environments for employers as they reopen. For companies with more than 100 employees, on-site collection services for both PCR diagnostic and Antibody testing are available. For companies with less than 100 employees, Sonora Quest offers appointment blocking at designated and conveniently located Patient Service Centers statewide.

Access to testing through on-site collection services and/or block scheduling at designated Patient Service Center locations is a unique opportunity for employers to have their non-symptomatic team members tested in a convenient and safe manner. Employees who are symptomatic or non-symptomatic can get tested with a physician order at one of the many Walmart drive through options available thanks to a partnership with Sonora Quest.

Sonora Quest Laboratories provides a suite of population health solutions with enhanced data delivery and analytics through our Actionable Insights Management (AIM™) platform, including COVID-19 dashboards for management of employee population COVID-19 PCR or Antibody testing results. Our COVID-19 Testing Dashboard provides employers with summary information for testing performed, positivity rates, test results over time, as well as demographic information and a link to detailed result information.

COVID-19 diagnostic testing at Sonora Quest is being reported in under 24 hours from receipt for hospital customers and within 1-2 days from receipt for the majority of other testing. Testing turnaround time may vary based on testing demand, supplies, and other factors. Employees can take advantage of our Patient Results Portal and get secure access to test results directly from Sonora Quest. If visiting our website to get results for the first time, setting up an account at SonoraQuest.com/account is required. If an employee already has an account, they may visit SonoraQuest.com/results.

“We are all eager to get back to work as safely as possible,” said Christina Noble, Chief Growth Officer, Sonora Quest Laboratories. “Our employer solutions portfolio allows for businesses to be equipped with the tools they need to feel confident about taking that next step in providing a safe and comfortable environment for their teams. Our market presence allows for an impactful reach to employees throughout Arizona, fulfilling the need for expanded and convenient testing locations.”

Since Sonora Quest began offering COVID-19 diagnostic testing on March 20, they have reported more than 800,000 tests. Earlier this month Sonora Quest’s dedicated team of laboratory professionals worked 24 hours a day to install, validate and deploy new testing lines to allow for increased capacity for diagnostic COVID-19 testing.

Noble added, “Sonora Quest has been in the trenches alongside Arizonans in the fight against COVID since March. Our Employer Solutions offering is informed by those experiences, feedback from employers, health plans and community partners, and the 20 years of compassionate care and expertise we have gained along the way.”

Sonora Quest continues to pursue added testing options to enhance the Employer Solutions portfolio as additional testing alternatives become available. For more information please visit: SonoraQuest.com/covid-19-employer-solutions.

About COVID-19 testing at Sonora Quest

Sonora Quest is the leader in infectious disease testing services in Arizona with a broad menu of molecular, antibody, and other test services to aid in diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. On March 20, 2020, the company introduced an RT-PCR test allowing for the detection of nucleic acid in respiratory specimens of patients meeting CDC’s clinical criteria for COVID-19 testing. RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 are generally used to aid diagnosis during active disease. Sonora Quest has performed and reported results of more than 800,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests. Ramping up its fight against COVID-19, Sonora Quest began offering antibody testing for COVID-19 using blood specimens on April 24, with a physician order. That was quickly followed by a direct-to-consumer offering through their My Lab ReQuest ™ solution starting May 8, giving patients the ability to order the antibody test without a doctor’s order or insurance.

About Sonora Quest Laboratories

Sonora Quest Laboratories, a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is part of the nation’s largest integrated laboratory system with approximately 3,500 employees serving more than 26,000 patients every day throughout Arizona. Sonora Quest Laboratories is the market share leader in clinical laboratory testing in Arizona, performing nearly 90 million diagnostic tests per year. Sonora Quest Laboratories offers a local comprehensive test menu which encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women’s health and pathology testing services. My Lab ReQuest provides consumers direct access to a diverse range of affordable screening tests that can be ordered online at SonoraQuest.com or in any of Sonora Quest’s 75 patient service centers across Arizona. Ninety-eight percent of all testing is performed at the primary testing facilities located in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott and Yuma. Sonora Quest Laboratories is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which is the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, helping laboratories to maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis. This accreditation ensures the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients as CAP inspectors examine laboratory staff.