El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort, Unveils Stunning New SpaWell

El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort in Oro Valley is pleased to unveil the completion of the resort’s multi-million-dollar spa facility, SpaWell, life well lived. The newly constructed spa facility is the first among its kind featuring a salt therapy room, pool deck with mountain views and wet steam room in Oro Valley, Arizona.

To further complement the resort’s amenities, the spa’s design reflects the form of the Pusch Ridge Catalina Mountain with sweeping views as its backdrop. The buttressed columns reflect the stone cliffs and roof slope aligns perfectly with the slope of the ridge. To accentuate the mountainous backdrop, the structure’s open glass design offers views of the mountain from the interior allowing an abundance of natural light and spectacular views from the spa’s outdoor pool.

“We’re truly offering a spa experience like no other in the greater Tucson area,” said Otton Suarez, general manager of El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort. “SpaWell adds an elevated experience to the already unique ambiance our guests have come to adore. Walking distance from the resort’s central lobby, quick access to the spa facility for guests but also easily assessable for locals driving to the resort.”

Completed in October, the spa is an adults-only sanctuary offering a total of eight treatment rooms, including two facial rooms and one couples treatment area which provides a tranquil experience for all guests of the spa. With a mixture of neutral textures and luxurious finishes, the spa provides both men and women’s relaxation lounges and a co-ed salt lounge. Guests will appreciate the deliberate details incorporated in the design and décor positioning the facility with the Sonoran Desert through the use of natural wood touches, refined finishes and soaring ceilings offering natural light.

“As a flagship resort in Tucson’s Oro Valley, the resort recognized a need to provide an unmatched spa experience for locals and resort guests alike,” said Jerry Fischer, Executive Vice President of Tucson’s HSL Properties. “We have had the privilege of constructing this facility from the ground up affording our team the opportunity to tailor the footprint to the needs of the most discerning guest in Tucson looking for an expansive spa experience.”

Tranquil artwork has been adopted for each area of SpaWell. Elements located in the lobby prove to endorse a warm welcome for each guest. As guests navigate through the various areas of the spa, an elevated experience is to be expected with the salt lounge and outdoor pool deck overlooking the surrounding desert landscape. Specific treatments unique to SpaWell include relaxing Himalayan Salt Stone massages, full body polishes and more.

El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort, is owned by HSL Properties and operated by Prism Hotels & Resorts. SpaWell is now open Thursday-Sunday, 9AM to 4PM. Membership services are planned for 2021. Find available services, special offers or make your next spa appointment online at www.spawellelcon.com