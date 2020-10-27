Patio Pools, Poolwerx Expand to Oro Valley

Patio Pools & Spas, Southern Arizona’s full-service pool service and spa company is bringing Poolwerx to Oro Valley. The new store officially opened at 7918 N. Oracle Road.

The new pool store will offer a Poolwerx layout and feel, while expert staff will be on hand to answer any pool or spa questions. Spas are short in supply everywhere, but Patio Pools and Poolwerx have a selection that is available for immediate sale and delivery.

ABOUT PATIO POOLS & SPAS

For more than fifty years, Patio Pools and Spas has been Tucson, Sierra Vista and all of Southern Arizona’s locally owned and operated trusted source for swimming pools, spas, portable hot-tubs, chemicals and supplies. They are proud to offer award winning pool design and construction, unparalleled customer service and support, both in-ground and portable spas tailored to your backyard environment, complete weekly pool cleaning service, renovation and repair. In addition, there are three spa and pool chemical and supply stores conveniently located in Tucson and Sierra Vista, all staffed with experienced pool and spa professionals. www.patiopoolsaz.com

ABOUT POOLWERX

Poolwerx was founded in Australia by CEO and entrepreneur John O’Brien after he identified a need in the retail and pool service space for a cost-effective and high-quality brand that delivered expert service via trained and certified professionals. Since its founding in 1992, Poolwerx has grown to become the world’s only global pool brand and the largest in the pool service industry, with over 40 retail stores and over 190 service vans across seven states in the U.S., plus 550-plus service vehicles and 160-plus stores, globally. Poolwerx leaves competitors to tread water thanks to a professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model and recurring revenue streams. The Australia-based brand opened its U.S. office in Dallas in 2015 and is now driving explosive franchise growth stateside, with a five-year development plan to have over 200 stores and over 620 service vans operating in the U.S. by 2024. www.poolwerx.com/