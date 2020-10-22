Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona Executive Director Yvette Jackson, LMSW, DBH, was recently elected to the Arizona Council of Human Service Providers (ACHSP) Board of Directors.

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona Executive Director Yvette Jackson, LMSW, DBH, was recently elected to the Arizona Council of Human Service Providers (ACHSP) Board of Directors. The ACHSP is a member-based advocacy organization whose mission is to “improve the lives of Arizona’s diverse populations.” ACHSP membership voted Jackson onto the board this summer as a result of her 20-plus years of behavioral healthcare experience in the state. “I am thrilled and honored to be elected to the ACHSP board,” Jackson said. “I believe it is important for Devereux Arizona to be strongly connected to the human service provider community, and I am excited to work with partner agencies across the state to influence public policy decisions so that we may continue to enhance the quality of life for the individuals and families we serve.” As a board member, Jackson will monitor and support the work of the ACHSP, and help set the strategic direction for the Arizona Foundation of Human Service Providers (AFHSP), which serves as the ACHSP’s educational arm, offering guidance and training to member organizations. Jackson also was named co-chair of the ACHSP’s Human Resources Committee, which meets once a month, and provides opportunities for the membership’s human resources staff to network and problem-solve. “I look forward to having an opportunity to interact on a regular basis with our partner agencies,” Jackson noted. “This will ensure Devereux Arizona has a voice in the ongoing work of the ACHSP to strengthen behavioral health and child welfare programs and services in the state, and help the youth in our care achieve their goals and thrive.” In addition to the ACHSP, Jackson is a board member of the Tucson LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and has served on the boards of the Wingspan LGBTQ Community Center; the Tucson Centers for Women and Children (renamed: Emerge); and Planned Parenthood of Southern Arizona. She has also served as a national trainer for the Human Rights Campaign, the leading LGBTQ rights and advocacy organization in the U.S. Learn more about Devereux Arizona, and learn more about Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.

About Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Arizona Devereux’s mission is to change lives by unlocking and nurturing human potential for people with emotional, behavioral or cognitive differences. The longest standing, largest not-for-profit behavioral healthcare organization in the country, Devereux Foundation has been providing behavioral health programs and services for youth in need since 1912. Devereux Arizona began offering services in 1967 in Scottsdale, Arizona and today offers services throughout Maricopa and Pima Counties. Devereux Arizona is a Qualifying Charitable Nonprofit.