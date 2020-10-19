The Caliber Group Recognized for Industry Excellence

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Southern Arizona Chapter awarded eight Impact Awards to the Caliber Group in recognition of excellence and results achieved on behalf of clients in the categories of public relations, branding, and integrated marketing communications campaigns.

“PRSA recognition means a lot to our team,” Caliber’s CEO Linda Welter said. “As the nation’s leading professional public relations organization advocating best practices in our industry, recognition by PRSA is a testament to the quality of our work and the remarkable clients that we represent.”

The Impact Awards were for public relations and marketing campaigns created for Arizona Oncology, Local First Arizona, Tech Parks Arizona, University of Arizona Center for Innovation, and University of Arizona Athletics.

This year the PRSA Southern Arizona Chapter received a total of 30 submissions, resulting in nine Certifications of Excellence, 14 Impact Awards and one Best in Show Award.

“We congratulate the Caliber Group for their outstanding client work,” said Meredith Ford, 2020 PRSA Southern Arizona chapter president. “IMPACT Award recipients represent the highest standards in PR, marketing and communications projects in Southern Arizona. The Caliber Group’s impressive showing at this year’s awards is a testament to their professional skills and creativity.”

About Caliber Group

The Caliber Group is a veteran brand marketing, public relations and digital firm specializing in building and maintaining successful brands, relationships and reputations. Caliber is a member of the Agency Management Institute, Public Relations Society of America, and American Advertising Federation, and follows the best practices and ethical guidelines recommended by each organization. The firm has received numerous industry awards and has held multiple industry leadership positions since the company’s inception more than two decades ago. To learn more, please visit www.CaliberGroup.com.