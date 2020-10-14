Sunland Asphalt Paves Advanced New Track at Inde Motorsports Ranch

Sunland Asphalt & Construction is proud to partner with Inde Motorsports Ranch, to provide a complete track resurfacing for the private, members-only club in Willcox, Arizona. For this project Sunland will be employing the latest in racetrack technology to enhance the motorsports experience for drivers and riders, alike.

The new track, which will be finished at the end of October, is expected to produce a smoother ride.

“To say this is no small project is an understatement. The team at Inde has spent countless hours and committed a large expenditure to ensuring this is a successful endeavor for their members,” said Michael Baer, National Division Manager at Sunland Asphalt. “Inde is one of the original private motorsports clubs in the country and Sunland has been honored to work with and learn from their team.”

Sunland Asphalt , which is located in Phoenix and has been in business since 1979, has paved many of the top racetracks and manufacturer test tracks across the country. As a part of the project, the Sunland team has used an intricate process to GPS map Inde’s existing track with drone footage to ensure its original dynamic design remains intact.

Once underway, Sunland will use high-tech equipment, normally used to surface airport runways, and a specially formulated racetrack asphalt to resurface the entire track, including the pit lanes and curbs. The final product will meet the highest standards in the racing world.

Sunland’s specially formulated asphalt is designed for the Southwest’s heating and cooling cycles, creating a smooth and durable surface. The asphalt will be paved with a special machine, called a shuttle buggy. This machine doesn’t stop during the delivery process to ensure the ultimate smooth surface. Sunland also will use a GPS-based technology to remove the old asphalt and pave the new asphalt.

Inde’s track configuration is a dynamic 2.75-mile, 21-turn road course offering nearly a mile of accumulative straightaways as well as 200’ of natural elevation changes combining uphill and downhill corners and straights, blind apexes, hairpins, sweepers, negative and positive camber turns. The track can accommodate more than 40 unique configurations and be bifurcated to simultaneously run two separate road courses.

“Since our founding in 2010, Inde Motorsports has been committed to unprecedented access with quality, year-round track time for passionate drivers and riders alike. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in ten years, but we are always looking for new, innovative ways to elevate our members’ track experiences at The Ranch,” said CJ Dorland, President of Inde Motorsports Ranch. “This track resurfacing project will fuel the next era of motorsports development for our Inde community and keep our club among the finest in North America.”

Sunland will also use the asphalt from Inde’s existing track to create new access roads and driveways for their new custom trackside garage pads ; which offer the unique ability to accommodate overnight stays next to the racetrack.Construction began last week and is expected to be finished in late October 2020.

Sunland’s work for the project will entail:

5,000 tons of asphalt to be removed

5,000 tons of specially formulated asphalt to be paved

50 tons of specially designed waterproof bonded tack coat

80,000 square yards of profile milling to remove the existing pavement

3,500 linear feet of new curbing

30 dump trucks to remove the asphalt

30 workers

