Lisa Bayless

BizTUCSON October 14, 2020
Less than a minute

For her outstanding contributions to community well-being, Lisa Bayless was celebrated as Oro Valley Chamber’s Outstanding Community Leader for 2020 at the 28th Annual Meeting.Bayless, a Long Realty agent, purchased a patrol dog for the Oro Valley Police Department this year, and paid the outstanding lunch debts of every student in Oro Valley’s Amphitheater Public Schools.

Those are the latest gifts in Bayless’ exemplary record of community support.“Lisa, your generosity has been inspiring,” Chamber President / CEO Dave Perry. At the Annual Meeting, Bayless was warmly welcomed as a new member of the Board.

Ranked among the top 1% of all REALTORS®  in the nation, Bayless is Tucson native,  Oro Valley resident and Long Realty agent with over 13 years of real estate experience. She also serves as a Senior Board Member of the Boy & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

