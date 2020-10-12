Tech Parks Arizona is pleased to announce that Garth Perry has been appointed to the board of directors which oversees Tech Parks Arizona. Garth Perry serves as the University of Arizona (UArizona) Vice President and Chief Budget Officer.

The well-accomplished finance expert will bring his experience from both the University of Arizona and financial world and apply it to advancing Tech Parks Arizona. As a member of the board of directors, Perry will support Tech Parks’ leaders in creating long-term sustainability and meaningful impact in the community.Before Perry was appointed to Chief Budget Officer, Perry worked in various finance roles within UArizona for over sixteen years, constantly bringing fresh and innovative ideas to the table. Most recently, Perry took the lead on implementing an all-encompassing, cloud-based budget and planning system that could be molded for unique fiscal situations.

“Garth is known for his commitment to a culture of continued growth, both for himself and his organization. He continuously explores new, innovative ways to support the university community,” said Lisa N. Rulney, the Senior Vice President for Business Affairs and Chief Financial Officer for The University of Arizona.

“His insight and forward-thinking perspective will complement the leadership momentum we have here at Tech Parks Arizona,” added Carol Stewart, Associate Vice President of Tech Parks ArizonaThe University of Arizona and Tech Parks Arizona are delighted to welcome Garth Perry to the board of directors.

About Tech Parks Arizona

Tech Parks Arizona creates the “Interactive Ground” that generates, attracts and retains technology companies and talent in alignment with the research, mission and goals of the University of Arizona. Tech Parks Arizona directs the UA Tech Park, the UA Tech Park at The Bridges and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation, placing the highest priority on recruiting companies desiring connectivity to the University of Arizona.