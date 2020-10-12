Kitchell recently promoted Tucson resident Brian Brown to Regional Executive.

Over the past two years Brown has led many milestone projects in Pima County, including Banner Tucson Medical Center and seven buildings on the University of Arizona campus and Ventana Medical Systems central plant expansion. He is instrumental in pushing Lean and innovative processes and setting up Kitchell for long-term success.

In his expanded role, Brown will be strategically involved in projects and relationships as the company pursues and executes Integrated Project Delivery in Arizona and other regions.

Brown resides in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson.

Kitchell offers a wide array of services from real estate development and program management to construction and facility management. Founded in 1950 as a modest family-owned construction company, today Kitchell is comprised of more than 1,100 employee-owners located throughout the country within five distinct operating companies. Kitchell is consistently ranked as one of the top commercial builders both regionally and nationally, serving clients in public and private sectors. Learn more atwww.kitchell.com.