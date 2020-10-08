Alliance Bank of Arizona, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, has hired Chuck Luhtala as Senior Director of Commercial Banking for Alliance Bank of Arizona in southern Arizona. In his new role, Luhtala will lead the commercial banking team with a specific focus on tailoring lending, deposit accounts and treasury management solutions for clients.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, more than half of which has been in the Tucson market, Luhtala is a banking industry veteran familiar with the intricacies of businesses operating in Southern Arizona.

“Chuck is a seasoned banker with excellent skills and deep roots in our community. I am confident he will complement our existing Southern Arizona team and help us to continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients,” said Steve Odenkirk, Managing Director, Commercial Banking for Alliance Bank of Arizona in Tucson.

Originally from Washington state, Luhtala most recently served as a Commercial Banker at a leading Arizona bank where he managed a portfolio of the bank’s prominent commercial clients. Prior to this role, he also took on roles of Chief Credit Officer and President of a start-up community bank based in Southern Arizona.

“Our region has a dynamic and thriving business community and Alliance Bank of Arizona has been part of shaping that success since it was founded,” said Luhtala. “Building relationships and bringing creative financing options to the table is a hallmark of working with Alliance Bank and I am eager to be part of such an innovative team as we work together to continue raising the bar within our industry.”

Luhtala has also served as a past Chairman of the Board for the Marana Chamber of Commerce and was a Board Member and Treasurer of the Casa de la Luz Foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, Wash., and went on to attend both Western Agricultural Credit School and the Pacific Coast Banking School in Washington state.

About Alliance Bank of Arizona

Alliance Bank of Arizona, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions. Founded in 2003, Alliance Bank of Arizona offers a full spectrum of loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, plus superior service. With 10 offices in Greater Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff, along with Western Alliance Bank’s powerful array of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued resource for Arizona’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Alliance Bank’s wide-ranging commitment to giving back to its communities earned the prestigious 2018 Corporate Philanthropy Award from the Phoenix Business Journal. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation. One of the country’s top-performing banking companies, Western Alliance has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes “Best Banks in America” list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For more information, visit alliancebankofarizona.com.