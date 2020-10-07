Tucson Engineering Firm Alta Southwest Sees Strong Growth Amid Pandemic

With more than 100 years of construction and project support experience, locally owned engineering consulting firm, Alta Southwest, has seen significant growth amid COVID-19 with the addition of new projects in residential, commercial, government, institutional and industrial industries. “

“At Alta Southwest, we provide construction support services throughout a wide range of industries and pride ourselves on having one of the best reputation’s in the market,” said Alta Southwest Tucson Principal and Geotechnical Manager, Scott Joiner. “As a Tucson native, I’m honored that our team can help positively impact the growth and economy of this great city.”

The company currently has 85 employees between its Tucson and Phoenix offices. Alta Southwest provides all services related to land surveying, including boundary surveying, construction staking, topographic mapping, FEMA Elevation Certificates, and CAD drafting and mapping. Alta Southwest’s geotechnical engineering department is staffed and equipped to provide expertise to assist owners, developers, contractors, and planners with understanding specific conditions affecting their projects.

The company’s intimate knowledge of local geotechnical conditions allows them to provide clear, concise, and cost-effective strategies for subsurface conditions encountered on project sites. The company brings expertise, in all areas of civil engineering, to plan and scope out projects including surveying and related disciplines, water and wastewater utilities, storm water management and transportation.

“Through our commitment to providing excellent client service and our ability to quickly get the job done, it has allowed Alta Southwest to become one of the fastest growing survey, civil and geotechnical engineering companies in the state,” says Alta Southwest Tucson Survey Manager, Patricia Gajda. “Our team offers all services that clients need to create a successful project, from concept through final acceptance.”

Some of Alta Southwest’s standout projects in Tucson include the role as the contractor for quality control and materials testing for the Steam Pump Widening project with ADOT on Oracle Road/SR 77 to provide turn lanes servicing to Steam Pump Village. The company also was hired to provide construction staking for the new 32,435 square foot St. Joseph’s Micro Hospital in Southeast Tucson and assisted with the Public Safety Training Academy (PSTA) Training Track to provide contractor quality control and material testing lab assistance.

Additionally, the company is assisting with a Red Rock project that consists of the development of a 565 single family subdivision lot. Additional services with projects include, but are not limited to, establishing horizontal and vertical control, drone surveying, scanning, performing boundary surveys, ALTA/NSPS Land Title Surveys, design surveys, right-of-way surveys, construction staking, and preparing legal descriptions and exhibits.

“KB Home has worked closely with Alta Southwest for over five years and have firsthand witness to their professionalism and commitment to providing a high level of service for geotechnical engineering, materials testing and surveying for projects in the greater Tucson area,” said the Director of Land Acquisition and Entitlements at KB Home, Andrew Gasparro. “They are always responsive to our ever-changing needs, and KB Home is grateful for the business partnership we have with their team.”

