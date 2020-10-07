Meritage Homes Opens Saguaros Viejos in Oro Valley

Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of its new community, Saguaros Viejos. The neighborhood is conveniently located in Oro Valley, near the I-10 and Oro Valley Marketplace, providing residents easy access to shopping and dining. With the launch of this community, Meritage Homes will bring more than 150 new energy-efficient, affordable, single-family homes to this highly-desired area.

To appeal to buyers in the greater Tucson metro area seeking new homes that provide the most value for their dollar, Meritage Homes will offer eight floorplans priced from the low $300,000s, including single and two-story designs. In addition, each floorplan offers spacious living, ample opportunity for at-home entertainment as well as options for luxurious primary suites and bathrooms.

Community Quick Facts

Name : Saguaros Viejos

: Saguaros Viejos Price Range: Starting from the $300,000s

Starting from the $300,000s Home Sizes: Approximately 1,844 to 3,306 square feet

Approximately 1,844 to 3,306 square feet Number of Homesites: 175

175 Models Available to Tour: Finch, Hawk and Wren

Finch, Hawk and Wren School District: Amphitheater

Amphitheater Sales Center Address: Meritage Homes Model – 11274 N. Gemini Dr., Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Contact Phone Number: Meritage Homes – (877) 275-6374



Buyers at Saguaros Viejos can choose from one of seven Design Collections, designer-curated interior finish collections that enable buyers to confidently style their home through a personalized experience at the Studio M Design Center. This completely reimagined approach to home design removes the guesswork by creating a simplified design process that still offers a variety of choices, allowing buyers to make style decisions with confidence and ease while remaining within their set budget.

“This new community is a commuter’s dream as it is located 15 miles from downtown with easy access to I-10,” says Jeff Grobstein, Division President | Tucson & Active Adult. The new community is nestled in between the Catalina and Tortolita mountains, sitting among mature desert landscaping and near several parks and trails.

Saguaros Viejos is open for in-person tours with enhanced safety measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines. In addition, homebuyers can manage the entire purchase process online with Meritage Homes’ Virtual Homebuying process which seamlessly guides prospective buyers from research and discovery all the way through closing. Along the way, buyers can connect with representatives to learn more about communities, arrange virtual tours, speak to a mortgage professional and much more. Meritage Homes’ goal is to ensure customers feel comfortable in their interactions, whether in-person or online.

For more information about Saguaros Viejos, please visit https://www.meritagehomes.com/state/az/

tucson/saguaros-viejos or call (877) 275-6374.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2019. Meritage offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The Company has designed and built over 130,000 homes in its 35-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. Meritage is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.