Imperfect Foods to Begin Weekly Grocery Delivery Across Tucson

Imperfect Foods, an online grocer committed to eliminating food waste and building a better food system for everyone, has announced that the company will begin delivering weekly groceries in the Tucson area.

The company sources surplus food and imperfect produce directly from farmers, growers and food purveyors and delivers these goods directly to customers’ doors through a customizable subscription service that’s less than grocery store prices.

Imperfect Foods offers 50-60 produce items, both conventional and organic options, and 200 shelf-stable grocery items like lentils, dairy, proteins, quinoa, olive oil and bread to round out all grocery shopping needs. Boxes are 100% customizable to fit each customer’s needs. The total price is based on food selection, box size, and choice of conventional vs. organic produce.

Imperfect’s grocery offerings are often priced 30% less than what consumers typically pay. Imperfect Foods will serve Tucson each week on Thursdays. Customers can order at imperfectfoods.com/join.

Check the site for pricing and delivery details for different Tucson zip codes.

Nationwide, Imperfect Foods works directly with over 1200 small food producers and farmers, made up of 350-plus farmers and 850-plus producers. Southern Arizona food and farm partners include Divine Flavor, Sunfed and Sykes.