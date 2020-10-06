Dr. J.R. Exequiel T. “Keng” Pineda

Cardiologist J.R. Exequiel T. “Keng” Pineda, MD, PhD, recently joined the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center. Pineda is now a faculty member of the UArizona College of Medicine-Tucson, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, and is currently seeing patients at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.

“The rapid growth in cardiovascular medicine at the University of Arizona Health Sciences and Banner – University Medicine continues with our new faculty members. We are more able than ever to provide highly personalized care to all patients with heart disease, vascular diseases and at risk for heart disease,” said Nancy K. Sweitzer, MD, PhD, director of the UArizona Sarver Heart Center, professor of medicine and cardiology chief.