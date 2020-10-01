Robert Warzel

Attorney Robert M. Warzel has joined the staff at Rusing Lopez & Lizardi.

Warzel has represented Fortune 500 companies in a variety of practice areas. His practice consists of a wide range of complex commercial litigation, employment matters and major injury defense. He has experience working with the mining, entertainment, transportation, construction, financial and farming industries, and has represented plaintiffs and defendants in matters including breach of contract, wrongful termination, fraud and negligence.

Warzel also is a graduate, cum laude, of the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. Born and raised in Canada, he earned an undergraduate degree in business from Carleton University in Ottawa. He is admitted to the state bars in Arizona, Colorado and Washington.

Established in Tucson, Ariz., in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, PLLC, provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.