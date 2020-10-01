Matthew Bailey

Attorney Matthew A. Bailey has joined the staff at Rusing Lopez & Lizardi.

Bailey has served as in-house and outside counsel during his career, as well as years serving as a business executive and manager. He has experience advising clients in a wide range of commercial and corporate affairs with an emphasis on business transactions, governance, energy, financing, real estate, and regulatory compliance.

His practice experience includes working for UNS Energy Corp., Farmers Investment Co., Snell & Wilmer L.L.P. and Moyes Storey Ltd. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in hydrology from the University of Arizona and earned his juris doctor from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

Established in Tucson, Ariz., in 1992, Rusing Lopez & Lizardi, PLLC, provides advice and representation to businesses and business owners on matters concerning commercial litigation, employment and disputes, real estate, immigration, business transactions, contract negotiations and drafting, complex litigation and general business advice. RL&L is a member of The National Association of Minority & Women Owned Law Firms. Numerous RL&L attorneys have been distinguished as Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers, and the firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Law Firms. It is AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated through Martindale-Hubbell.