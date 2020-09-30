Tucson Values Teachers Buys Medical Supplies for Local Teachers

Tucson Values Teachers, as part of the Tucson Supplies Teacher campaign, has purchased medical supplies to help ensure the health and safety of PreK-12 teachers in Southern Arizona. With a $20,000 contribution from the Thomas R. Brown Foundation, Tucson Values Teachers is able to purchase and distribute face masks, hand sanitizers, face shields, forehead thermometers, and spray bottles.

Andy Heinemann, CEO of Tucson Values Teachers, reached out to local school districts to determine items that are most needed to keep teachers safe on campus. “The Tucson Supplies Teachers campaign typically focuses only on classroom materials to help teachers provide the best instruction for students. While we are still fulfilling that need for local educators, we have also been able to raise funds specifically for the purchase of these medical supplies,” said Heinemann. “I heard from superintendents across the community that their teachers are in need of basic items to keep them healthy. Thanks to the generous contribution from the Thomas R. Brown Foundation, we are able to provide those items and support our teachers.”

Tucson Values Teachers purchased the medical supplies from local business Lexicon Medical Supply. In addition to the items purchased, Lexicon Medical Supply’s owners, Jeff and Jennifer Bell, are donating disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and face masks to the campaign.

“This campaign is a true reflection of the value our community places on teachers. We understand the challenges they are facing. The support from the Thomas R. Brown Foundation, along with the additional donation from Lexicon Medical Supply, is just one example of how we are coming together for our teachers,” said Heinemann.

Districts that have requested items from Tucson Values Teachers include: Amphitheater Public Schools, Sunnyside Unified School District, Tucson Unified School District, Flowing Wells Unified School District, Sahuarita Unified School District, Tanque Verde Unified School District, Marana Unified School District, and Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind. Materials will be distributed to these districts over the next month.

###

Tucson Values Teachers (TVT) is a business and education partnership focused on helping schools and districts attract, retain and support the very best teachers for every PreK-12 classroom in Southern Arizona. The organization recognizes the critical role teachers play in student achievement and the vital influence they have on Tucson’s future. It does this work by raising public awareness of the value of the teaching profession while providing programs that benefit teachers economically and professionally. For more information and to support TVT, visit tucsonvaluesteachers.org