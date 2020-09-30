Pima County, Community Investment Corporation to Dole Out $3.6 Million to Aid Landlords

CIC is currently administering $3.625 million in CARES Act funding from Pima County to residential landlords and property owners on behalf of tenants who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. This unique program allows landlords/property owners and tenants to initiate the application process and will pay outstanding rents in arrears as far back as March 2020 as well as prepay through November, if necessary. The process begins at www.pimaep.com or by calling (831) 292-4308. Qualifications include but are not limited to:

Tenant lives in Pima County

Tenant is at risk of eviction

Tenant has experienced a financial crisis due to COVID-19

Monthly rent can be no higher than $2,000

Landlord agrees to Eviction Payment Plan with renter, which includes: Waiving late fees or interest payments on late rent Commitment not to further pursue eviction during period covered



The Pima Eviction Prevention program begins with an online prequalification form that tenants can complete or landlords can complete on behalf of their tenant(s) to ensure eligibility for the program. Once completed and qualification is confirmed, a representative from one of the participating service agencies will follow up to complete the process by collecting required forms and documentation. The $3.625 million is to be exhausted before the end of November and is anticipated to prevent eviction of 650-750 local households.

“With our partnership with CIC, we solve capacity issues that confronted us as we faced an unprecedented demand for assistance,” said Manira Cervantes, manager of the Pima County Community Action Agency. “Through our collaboration, we gain speed and efficiency so both tenants and landlords get relief much more quickly.”In order to access these funds, landlords or property owners must have issued some sort of eviction notice, either a 5-day or 30-day, have filed with the court system, or state an intent to evict as soon as the state and/or national eviction moratoriums are lifted. “The crippling economic effects of COVID-19 are putting both tenants and landlords in jeopardy,” says Danny Knee, Executive Director of CIC. “We have the privilege to be working with the county and some of our community’s best nonprofit service agencies to ensure tenants can stay housed and landlords can meet their financial obligations.” About CIC: Community Investment Corporation (CIC) is a financial empowerment nonprofit. We give the members of our community, who are shut out of and left behind in our economy, access to the knowledge and financing they need to pursue new opportunities. By creating more equitable access to financial resources, we create a more just society. CIC unlocks the door to prosperity for all members of our community to meaningfully participate in our powerful but imperfect capitalist economic system and reclaim the American Dream. At CIC, WE KNOW YOUR WORTH. The system may not recognize your value, but we do. Learn more about our loan, homeownership, and school bond compliance programs at CICTucson.org .