DoorDash Announces New DashMart On-Demand Delivery

DoorDash, the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, announces it will establish DashMart service in Tucson, Arizona.

DashMart is a new type of convenience store, offering both household essentials and local restaurant favorites to customers’ doorsteps. DashMart offers thousands of convenience, grocery, and restaurant items, from ice cream and chips, to cough medicine and dog food, to spice rubs and packaged desserts from local restaurants consumers love. DashMart stores are owned, operated and curated by DoorDash.

“DashMart is an entirely new channel for local businesses to reach customers online, transforming how our merchant partners can sell their retail products. We’ve expanded our partnerships with local restaurants in communities across the country. Local restaurants can choose DashMart to sell their fan-favorite menu items, offering them another avenue for growth. In addition, DashMart enables new types of local retailers to sell their products on DoorDash,” said Andrew Ladd, Director, New Verticals, DoorDash.

DashMart is currently available in 12 cities and Tucson is one of the first mid-sized markets for the DashMart concept. DoorDash has expanded its merchant partnerships with national brands like the Cheesecake Factory as well as local Arizona favorites including Cartel Coffee Lab and Nom’s Bake Shop that chose DashMart to sell menu items such as Cheesecake slices, coffee beans and baked treats. DashMart is actively seeking local Tucson restaurants and retailers as merchant partners. For merchants interested in selling on DashMart, email dashmart@doordash.com.

DoorDash and the city of Tucson hope to inspire even more local businesses — from restaurants and bakeries to artisanal shops — to sell their goods on DashMart and reach customers online conveniently and reliably. Residents have long used DoorDash to discover new restaurants in their neighborhoods, and this latest launch continues that commitment to the growth and success of local businesses in Tucson.

Brandon Rodgers of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Commercial Real Estate Services and Nancy McClure of CBRE handled lease negotiations. The Landlord entities are ROLL-IT, LLC and STROMIGA Partnership, based in Saratoga, CA. The Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson, Local First Arizona, Visit Tucson and the Downtown Tucson Partnership played an active role in the project.

“Southern Arizona continues to attract industry leaders like DoorDash seeking the ideal location for their next phase of growth,” said Joe Snell, president & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc. “DoorDash joins other name brands here in e-commerce and logistics such as Amazon, Target.com, HomeGoods and others.”

“DoorDash’s selection of Tucson is a great fit given our City of Gastronomy designation and unique regional flavor and cuisine,” said Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson. “Our local, small businesses have an incredible opportunity to partner with this new service to sell their products.”

“Pima County has thousands of local restaurants and retail businesses who will benefit from this partnership with DashMart and give them an e-commerce growth opportunity during these challenging times,” said Chuck Huckelberry, administrator, Pima County.

“We’re pleased that DoorDash is expanding its southern Arizona presence and creating new jobs,” said Sandra Watson, president & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Tucson continues to be an attractive location for growing companies, and we thank DoorDash for its investment in our state.”

DashMart has leased 8,000 square feet of space for its new operations at 3981 East Grant Road. The company plans to add 20 jobs, with additional potential future employment based on demand. DashMart is projected to open for business and be operational in Q4 2020.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.