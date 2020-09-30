Comcast Announces High-Speed Internet Service for Southern Arizona

Comcast Business announced they now offer high-speed internet service in Southern Arizona. The new service can deliver up to 100-gigabit-per-second (Gbps) internet speeds to organizations of all sizes and will be available across Comcast’s existing service area in Marana, Oro Valley, Pima County, Pinal County, and Tucson. Since 2011, Comcast has invested over $194 million on technology and infrastructure in Southern Arizona.

“Comcast has a strong history of collaboration with and investment in Southern Arizona,” said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President, Comcast. “With today’s announcement, we are proud to offer this service to keep businesses across Southern Arizona connected to what they do best.”

Comcast’s internet service offerings are powered by the company’s advanced network, making them effective in supporting emerging technologies and the mission critical data transfers that today’s businesses require. Comcast Business serves schools, businesses, hospitals, and other organizations that require large amounts of bandwidth; are looking to link multiple locations; or that plan to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

The services offered in Southern Arizona now include:

Ethernet Private Line: point-to-point connectivity between two customer sites for bandwidth-intensive applications.

Ethernet Virtual Private Line: point-to-multipoint connection to enable customers to tailor bandwidth, performance characteristics, and cost.

Ethernet Network Service: multipoint-to-multipoint connectivity to connect organizations with high-bandwidth requirements and multiple locations across Comcast’s network.

Ethernet Dedicated Internet: reliable, high-performance internet service for businesses.

Direct2Cloud: private, Layer 2 Ethernet connection to over 700 data centers and cloud providers to move data-intensive applications and workflows off-premise.

Software-Defined Wide Area Network: centralized management of common network functions including routing, firewalls, and WAN optimization.

Nationally, Comcast Business’s Ethernet services are delivered over an advanced network that spans 149,000 miles and features a 100 Gbps backbone and expanded local footprint through Ethernet over HFC. Bandwidth is available up to 10 Gbps and can be scaled in increments and offered in three different classes of service, backed by strict service level agreements and monitored 24x7x365 from Comcast’s dedicated Network Operations Centers.

About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness