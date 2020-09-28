Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC is pleased to announce that Stacy Thompson, CPA, CFE has not only passed the Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) certification exam, she also ranked in the very top of the nation, earning a distinguished performance award in the process. Upon completion of the remaining requirements, Stacy will join 4 additional professionals at Keegan Linscott with the CIRA certification, further enhancing the firm’s reputation as a preeminent bankruptcy and reorganization services firm.

The process for obtaining a CIRA certification is rigorous and includes the completion of an extensive course of study, the passing of a three-part exam, professional and ethical conduct certification, five years of professional accounting service, 4,000 hours of specialized, diverse and relevant experience and an extensive professional character reference assessment.

Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the Association of Insolvency & Restructuring Advisors established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

As Manager in the Consulting Services practice, Stacy has more than 16 years’ experience in consulting and forensic accounting. She specializes in litigation support, fraud and investigation services, forensic accounting and criminal litigation. Stacy has worked with clients in a variety of industries, including real estate, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, distribution and service industries. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Arizona where she graduated Cum Laude.

About Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC

Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC is a professional services firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. Since 1994, our professionals have offered a wide array of services, including, accounting, audit, tax, and consulting services. The firm is comprised of Certified Public Accountants, Certified Fraud Examiners, Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors, Chartered Global Management Accountants, and those Certified in Financial Forensics who can provide the expertise you need.

Our affiliation with the RSM US Alliance, a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms in the United States, with more than 75 members in over 38 states, the Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico, allows us access to a wide range of technical resources; giving you all the advantages of a national firm, while providing personal service that only a local firm can. Our professionals are leaders in their industry of practice and are dedicated to providing the highest quality of service. For more information visit keeganlinscott.com.