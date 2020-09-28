RendezVous Urban Flats Now Available Downtown

Luxury living is now open and thriving in the heart of downtown Tucson. RendezVous Urban Flats, beautifully designed by Richard Drinkwater of The Davis Experience, a Tempe based architecture firm, was developed by Aerie Development to create a new lifestyle in the Old Pueblo. Located on the southwest corner of Congress Street and Stone Avenue the flats are in the heart of Tucson’s emerging downtown scene.

Aerie Development partners Roger Karber, G.S. Jaggi, and Scott Rathbun started developing RendezVous in 2015 with the goal of bringing a vibrant, contemporary, and luxury living option to Downtown. In partnership with The Davis Experience and the City of Tucson, they focused on the details of the flats to ensure they feel current yet compliment the historic city and surrounding Sonoran Desert.

With unprecedented views looking out over all of Tucson, RendezVous is new construction with one hundred rental homes, sitting six floors over an existing below-grade parking structure. Aesthetically, the flats are second to none in the downtown community featuring floor to ceiling glass throughout the living area The building features the latest security technology offering owners fob entry and parking garage security. There is nothing else like it in southern Arizona.

“We are excited that as we emerge from the COVID cloud, our residents will be there to help stage the comeback of our phenomenal downtown restaurants and entertainment venues. There is no better way to experience everything we love about downtown Tucson than to live in the one and only RendezVous Urban Flats.” Scott Rathbun Downtown Tucson continues to celebrate a renaissance of revitalization. The opportunity of luxury urban living is speaking to so many. RendezVous is now open and leasing their luxury units, creating an environment that until now was only available in many other urban cities.

RendezVous Urban Flats is now offering this experience to long time Tucson residents and will appeal to many of the newly placed residents who have moved to Tucson for a profession or better quality of life.

Amenities: