Raytheon Inks $500 Million Deal for Electronic Warfare Systems, Aerospace Support

Raytheon Technologies has reached a $500 million, multi-year agreement for electronic systems from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, Inc., a U.S.-based aerospace and defense industry supplier. The agreement supports 12 programs within Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Collins Aerospace businesses.

“This deal goes beyond a traditional prime-to-sub procurement transaction and is designed to yield unprecedented value for many years to come,” said Eugene Jaramillo, Raytheon Missile & Defense vice president of Global Supply Chain Management. “Our sourcing strategies are creating incredible and dependable opportunities in the market for those companies willing to invest, lean forward and perform with us.”

Cobham will provide electronic warfare systems and aerospace support for Raytheon Technologies’ key missile, radar and space programs. Production will occur in Arizona, Texas, Alabama, New Jersey and California.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to support the warfighter with an agreement of this breadth, because it allows us to leverage and further refine our operational excellence initiatives in support of these important programs,” said Mike Kahn, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions chief executive officer. “This award is also a testament to our expertise in unique and advanced mission critical electronics that offer superior performance for missile and radar applications.”

The Cobham deal marks the largest enterprise supplier contract since the Raytheon Technologies merger and transformation of the Supply Chain Management organization.



About Cobham Advanced Electronic Systems



Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is the largest provider of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industry. With a broad portfolio of the off-the-shelf and customized RF, microwave and high reliability microelectronic products and subsystems, CAES offers a complete range of solutions for the entire signal chain from aperture to digital conversion.



About Raytheon Technologies



Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. It comprises four industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Its 195,000 employees enable the company to operate at the edge of known science as they imagine and deliver solutions that push the boundaries in quantum physics, electric propulsion, directed energy, hypersonics, avionics and cybersecurity. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Raytheon Missiles & Defense brings global customers the most advanced end-to-end solutions delivering the advantage of one innovative partner to detect, track, and intercept threats. With a broad portfolio of air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, command and control systems and advanced defense technologies Raytheon Missiles & Defense solutions protect citizens, warfighters and infrastructure in more than fifty countries around the world.