The Southern Arizona AIDS FoundaNon, excitedly, welcomes Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah as its new Chief ExecuNve Officer. He is scheduled to begin his new role as CEO on Monday, September 28, 2020. Dr. Ravi comes to SAAF a[er serving as Medical Director of Alvernon Family Medicine and the UA Mobile Health Program, which provides free medical care to underserved communiNes throughout Southern Arizona.

As a family physician, a husband, and a father of three, Dr. Ravi cares deeply about the Tucson community, staNng, “I’ve worked with SAAF for years to improve my community, whether in fighNng to end harmful conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth, or providing free health services to our community so that no one goes without care.” Dr. Ravi is extremely passionate about serving and advocaNng for diverse populaNons and helping families of all backgrounds to get the best care possible. He is opNmisNc about the future of SAAF, commenNng, “There is a lot of work to do, and we’ll create a healthier, more vibrant Tucson because of the work we’ll do together at SAAF.”

Dr. Ravi looks forward to starNng this new chapter in his career. “I’m so proud to join SAAF as its new CEO. SAAF’s history of serving our community—those living with HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ+ individuals, and other marginalized groups—means that it is poised to do so much good in our community in the years to come. I’m excited to make the impact that our community needs, addressing housing and food insecurity, improving sexual health and access, and maybe one day seeing the last Tucsonan die from AIDS or acquire HIV.” SAAF invites the Tucson community to learn more about Dr. Ravi in an interview that will be streamed on Facebook live on Tuesday, September 29th at 1:00 PM. Visit SAAF’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SAAForg for details. Learn more about Dr. Ravi’s qualificaNons by reading his resume here.

For more informaNon, please visit SAAF.org or contact Travis Craddock at (520) 547-6105 or tcraddock@saaf.org.