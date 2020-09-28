Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC (Keegan Linscott) is pleased to announce that Alicia White, CPA has joined the Board of Directors for Greater Tucson Leadership (GTL) for a three-year term, beginning July 2020. Alicia formerly participated in GTL’s leadership program and graduated in the 2016 class.

Founded in 1980, Greater Tucson Leadership is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit, non-partisan leadership organization dedicated to providing leadership education, community development and civic engagement for the overall care of and commitment of our Tucson community for 40 years. GTL hosts an annual leadership class in which class participants expand their knowledge of our region and become strong community leaders. Providing a platform to create understanding of community and critical issues, encourage discussion and problem-solving, cultivate appreciation for differing perspectives and inspire leadership at all levels of community. GTL also offers professional development activities and leadership opportunities for alumni. The strong GTL Alumni network has been the cornerstone of GTL success in meeting its mission throughout the years.

GTL is led by a governing board comprised of community leaders who have a vested interest in building strong leaders in our region. Some members are graduates of the GTL class and others are community partners who support the mission. GTL’s Governing Board guides the strategic direction and attends to the sustainability of the organization to keep them relevant and healthy.

As a Senior Manager of Audit Services, Alicia specializes in auditing for not-for-profit entities, private corporations and employee benefit plans. Industries served include not-for-profit, behavioral healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining, archeology, construction and engineering entities. Alicia’s auditing experience allows her to take a client-centered, methodical and objective approach to the examination and testing of financial statements, which results in the effective and efficient planning and execution of an audit project that is value added to the client. Alicia holds a Master’s Degree in accounting from the University of Arizona, and has also earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Medaille College in Amherst, NY, as well as a marketing degree from Canisius College, the Richard J. Wehle School of Business in Buffalo, NY. Alicia is actively involved in the community, currently serving on the finance committee for the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce (“TMCC”) and United Way of Southern Arizona (“UWSA”) as well as serves on the investment committee for UWSA. Alicia is a current member of the TMCC Emerging Leaders Council. She has been active with the Junior League of Tucson, Inc., and has served on the board of directors of Imago Dei Middle School and Higher Ground Resource Center.

About Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC

Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC is a professional services firm headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. Since 1994, our professionals have offered a wide array of services, including, accounting, audit, tax, and consulting services. The firm is comprised of Certified Public Accountants, Certified Fraud Examiners, Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors, Chartered Global Management Accountants, and those Certified in Financial Forensics who can provide the expertise you need.

Our affiliation with the RSM US Alliance, a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms in the United States, with more than 75 members in over 38 states, the Cayman Islands and Puerto Rico, allows us access to a wide range of technical resources; giving you all the advantages of a national firm, while providing personal service that only a local firm can. Our professionals are leaders in their industry of practice and are dedicated to providing the highest quality of service. For more information visit keeganlinscott.com.