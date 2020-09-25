Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott Named President & CEO of Vantage West Credit Union

Vantage West Credit Union of Arizona has announced the selection of their new President and Chief Executive Officer. Following a nationwide search, the Board of Directors has selected Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott as their new CEO. Sagehorn-Elliott is set to officially begin her position with Vantage West on October 5.

“Finding the right executive to lead our organization and contending with the challenges of hiring during a pandemic was not an easy task, but the Board is confident that Sandra is a great fit for our organization. Sandra’s experience and knowledge of the financial services industry is exactly what we need to lead Vantage West into the future,” said Board Chair, Oscar Lizardi.

Sagehorn-Elliott has more than twenty years of experience in the financial services industry and comes from Workers Credit Union in Fitchburg, MA where she was EVP/Chief Operating Officer of the $1.6 billion organization since 2015. During her tenure there, Sagehorn-Elliott was responsible for all operations and oversaw a commercial lending portfolio of $165 million. Sagehorn-Elliott developed a new leadership development program, rebuilt the credit union’s training function, and championed the creation of a ground-breaking member financial wellness initiative. Prior to her time at Workers Credit Union, Sagehorn-Elliott was SVP/Chief Operating Officer at Bellco Credit Union in Colorado. Her time at Bellco Credit Union spanned fourteen years and also included positions in the areas of customer relationship management, marketing, and the call center. Sagehorn-Elliott holds a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

“I am thrilled to join a credit union with such a rich history and am eager for the opportunity to lead Vantage West. The credit union has expanded its presence and impact across Arizona while remaining true to its roots of service to Members from all walks of life. I look forward to continuing that legacy,” said Sandra.

About Vantage West Credit Union

Vantage West Credit Union, originated in 1955 in a one-room barrack at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to serve Tucson’s airmen and their families. Today, Vantage West is a community-based credit union and has grown to over $2 billion in assets and serves more than 160,000 Members via 19 locations in Pima, Pinal, Maricopa, and Cochise counties. The credit union aims to fulfill the financial needs of individuals and small businesses through cooperative financial services to strengthen the surrounding communities. In line with its mission, Vantage West is dedicated to igniting collaborative relationships with its Members and communities so everyone can thrive together. Vantage West is federally insured by NCUA. To learn more, visit VantageWest.org