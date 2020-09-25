The City of Tucson’s Business Services Department is proud to announce that Nathan Daou, NIGP-CPP, CPPO, CPPB, C.P.M., A.P.P., Procurement Administrator, is part of the inaugural class of individuals to successfully achieve the NIGP-CPP certification. Despite a global pandemic and historic disruptions to our daily lives, Daou successfully achieved this certification which recognizes his competency and experience in public procurement. Over 400 applicants applied for this certification. Daou is one out of 56 individuals who successfully achieved it.

Daou (19 years with the City) is a significant contributors to public procurement, and is actively involved in the local NIGP Copper Chapter of Southern Arizona.

“Nathan is extremely valuable to our organization. He is very well respected for his passion, dedication and knowledge in his field. I am proud to work alongside him in service to our City customers and to our community,” said Jeffrey Yates, Director of Business Services.

The NIGP Institute of Public Procurement is an international, membership-based nonprofit organization providing support to the public procurement profession. It has over 3,000 member agencies, representing over 16,200 professionals internationally. The NIGP Copper Chapter of Southern Arizona is a nonprofit chapter of approximately 70 government procurement professionals in the region.

For more information on the City’s Business Services Department and the procurement function, please visit www.tucsonprocurement.com.