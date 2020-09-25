The City of Tucson’s Business Services Department is proud to announce that Jenn Myers, CPPB, Procurement Manager, is the recipient of the Young Professional Award issued by the NIGP Institute for Public Procurement. This award is granted to one rising star (under the age of 40) in the public procurement profession who truly stands out.

Myers is nationally involved with NIGP, and is actively involved in the local NIGP Copper Chapter of Southern Arizona.

Jenn is extremely valuable to our organization. She is very well respected for her passion, dedication and knowledge in her field. I am proud to work alongside her in service to our City customers and to our community,” said Jeffrey Yates, Director of Business Services.

The NIGP Institute of Public Procurement is an international, membership-based nonprofit organization providing support to the public procurement profession. It has over 3,000 member agencies, representing over 16,200 professionals internationally. The NIGP Copper Chapter of Southern Arizona is a nonprofit chapter of approximately 70 government procurement professionals in the region.

For more information on the City’s Business Services Department and the procurement function, please visit www.tucsonprocurement.com.