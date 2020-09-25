The 390th Memorial Museum Foundation’s growth continues. We are pleased to announce the hiring of Errin Mendibles to the position of Director of Communications, effective immediately.

Errin is a native Tucsonan who received a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Northern Arizona University and a minor in History. Errin went on to teach History in middle and high school before starting a flourishing events business, in Tucson. Errin has always found gratification in serving the communities she has lived in with her husband Nick and two children , Nicolas and Isabella. Errin was the Vice-Chair on the Oceanside Historic Preservation Advisory Commission in Oceanside, CA as well as serving as a board member for many years with non-profits such as JDRF and the American Diabetes Association.

As the Director of Communications, Errin will be responsible for the 390th Memorial Museum’s overall communications strategy, including branding/co-branding, public relations, web presence and social media all improving the Museum’s local, regional, national and international visibility. With an end result of helping to make the 390th Memorial Museum a destination spot. Her position also fulfills the Foundation’s critical need to cultivate relationships with 390th Bomb Group descendants.

The mission of the 390th Memorial Museum is to honor and memorialize World War II veterans who provided ground support and flew the B-17 in the 390th Bombardment Group of the Eighth Air Force, to serve as a window on the air war over Europe by the 390th and related Bomb Groups , and to educate the public on their service and sacrifice in the cause of freedom.

The 390th Memorial Museum is co-located on the grounds of the Pima Air and Space Museum and the current hours are 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Admission is included with gate fees to the Pima Air and Space Museum. For more information, visit www.390th.org .