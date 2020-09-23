The Lodge at Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club has named Steve Hatch as its new Director of Golf. Hatch is a golf professional with 34 years in the hospitality industry. After serving as an assistant golf professional for several years, including at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Irving, Texas, he became head golf professional and assistant general manager at St. James Bay Golf Community in Florida. He was golf director at The Club at Horseshoe Bay in Texas and at The Clubs of Kingwood in Texas.