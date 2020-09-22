Sandvik Materials Technology Expands to Tucson

Sandvik Materials Technology, a world-leading developer and manufacturer of advanced stainless steels and special alloys, announces today plans to expand its operations of precision medical wire and wire-based components to Tucson, Arizona.

Sandvik has leased 8,800 square feet of space at 2424 East Aragon Road near the Tucson International Airport. The full expansion over 5 years will add an additional 20 jobs primarily in operations and manufacturing. The facility is scheduled to be operational in Q1 2021.

Sandvik Materials Technology is a business area of Sandvik, a Stockholm-based, high-tech and global engineering Group specializing in materials, metal cutting, mining/rock and additive manufacturing technology. In the medical business, Sandvik develops, manufactures and refines precision medical wire and wire-based components under the brand name EXERA ® .

Located in Palm Coast, Florida, the company began looking at additional manufacturing sites to expand production capacity. The selection of the American South West provided an opportunity to expand to a geographically different climate.

“We needed a west coast location near our customers and a superior technical workforce, which we found at the University of Arizona, Pima Community College and ASU. Tucson really checked all the boxes for us,” said Gary Davies, Head of Business Unit Medical, Sandvik Materials Technology.

Steve Cohen of PICOR handled lease negotiations. Partners in the project include the Arizona Commerce Authority, the City of Tucson, Pima County and Pima Community College.

“Sandvik Materials Technology’s decision to expand their operations in Tucson is good news for Southern Arizona’s economy,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Arizona has a lot to offer businesses, from a pro-business environment to a talented workforce and exceptional quality of life, and we’re glad to have high-tech companies like Sandvik bringing more jobs and investment to our state.”

“The decision by Sandvik to expand its operations in Southern Arizona really validates that our position as a biotech center is strong and growing,” said Joe Snell, president & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Sandvik is an incredible company whose presence benefits us greatly.”

“Tucson’s rapidly growing bioscience industry and skilled talent pool continue to attract industry-leading companies seeking the ideal location for growth,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “We congratulate the Sandvik team on its continued growth and success!”

“Sandvik Materials Technology will provide needed jobs for our technical workforce here in Pima County,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. “We thank Sandvik for their confidence and investment in Tucson.”

About Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas – tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2019, the Group had approximately 40,000 employees and revenues of about 100 billion SEK in more than 160 countries within continuing operations. Learn more at home.sandvik .