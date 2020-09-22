Carondelet Health Network announced Lynn Watson MSN, RN, CMSRN, NEA-BC as Carondelet St. Mary’s Chief Nursing Officer.

Lynn has over 20 years of experience in healthcare and is joining St. Mary’s from Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Illinois, where she served as CNO and VP of Patient Care Services from 2017 to 2020.

Lynn completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Illinois State University-Mennonite College of Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing Education and Administration from the University of Phoenix. She most recently achieved an additional certification as a Nurse Executive Advanced from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

“St. Mary’s has an excellent team of nurses and leaders who have done an amazing job supporting our team and caring for patients. Lynn will be a great addition to our team, we are so excited to have her on board,” said Carondelet St. Mary’s COO, Ryan Harper. ###About Carondelet Health NetworkCarondelet Health Network is comprised of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute, Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician offices. Carondelet Marana Hospital will open in early 2020. For more information visit www.carondelet.org.