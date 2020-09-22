GUEST COLUMN: Tucson Convention Center Launches VenueShield Program to Aid Reopening

By Kate Calhoun –

The Tucson Convention Center (TCC) management staff and ASM Global’s worldwide resources, have created an industry leading program for the facilities, labeled VenueShield. VenueShield is a comprehensive and best-in-class effort, to be implement for the TCC’s post COVID-19 reopening. ASM and TCC place the highest priority on the safety and well-being of staff, clients, and guests.

Greatly enhanced policies and procedures for reopening of TCC facilities have been implemented to ensure a healthy and safe workplace and event function spaces. TCC’s VenueShield policies and procedures are designed to help stop the spread and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in our facilities.

The TCC executive leadership team and ASM experts from facilities from around the globe, in partnership with ServPro, the leading clean-up and restoration company and Drexel University College of Medicine, formed an international task force to redefine operational and management protocols. This proprietary program, VenueShield, is currently in place across many ASM facilities that have reopened and hosted guests.

This program is highly interactive, extremely flexible and will continue to evolve. As we learn more about COVID-19, our efforts will pivot and comply with the most current regulations and mandates put forth by CDC, Pima County Health Department, and City of Tucson executive orders and proclamations.

Key focus areas of VenueShield include:

Returning the at-home workforce to the job site to serve our customers

Cleaning and sanitizing the facility to the highest standards

Exploring the new role for technology and equipment

Providing safe and enjoyable food and beverage offerings

Understanding the anatomy of our events to create appropriate standards

Effectively communicating our enhanced operational protocols

As the reactivation journey begins, the TCC management staff has identified a diverse stakeholder group consisting of top clients, local medical, government, and media partners. It is critical that our stakeholders be informed of the steps and measures that will take place in order to create confidence. Communication with stakeholders will be on going as we continue to seek valuable guidance and recommendations from these experts.

Written by:

Kate Breck Calhoun

Director of Sales and Marketing

Tucson Convention Center