Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Earns Level 1 Trauma Center Status

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital has received Level I Trauma Center designation, signifying the hospital offers care for complex, critical life-threatening injuries.

Granted by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the designation is effective at 12:01 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020. Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is located at 350 N. Wilmot Rd. in Tucson.

Level I Trauma Center designation is an important milestone for St. Joseph’s Hospital, which made significant investment in talent and technology to become trauma capable.

Numerous specialties including orthopedic trauma surgery, neurosurgery, vascular and cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, facial surgery, hand surgery, ophthalmology and plastic surgery, among others are available around the clock through a comprehensive team of medical specialists and support staff.

Adding trauma services included investment in two new trauma rooms, emergency department renovations, staff training and related equipment and instruments.

“Carondelet has a longstanding commitment to offering advanced levels of care for Southern Arizona. The Level I Trauma Center designation is an affirmation of that commitment and our ability to provide care for complex, life-threatening injuries. Southern Arizona continues to grow, and this capability is needed our community,” said Trauma Surgeon Dr. Francis Ali-Osman, medical director for trauma services.

Successfully bringing a new trauma program online in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was an added challenge, but Carondelet St. Joseph’s staff was undeterred. Years in planning, Level I designation is a culmination of preparation, construction, recruitment and collaboration with key stakeholders including physicians, first responders, hospital staff and community leaders.

“There is no doubt this has been a most difficult time, but our Carondelet associates and physicians dug in, met the challenges head-on and delivered this program for our community,” added Tenet Arizona Group CEO Brian Elisco. “Introduction of trauma services brings a number of benefits to those we serve.”

Designation as a Level I Trauma Center recognizes St. Joseph’s Hospital’s clinical capabilities and integration of services across the hospital, noted Dr. Alicia Mangram, senior director of trauma services.

“St. Joseph’s was already known for its brain and spine, orthopedic, cardiovascular and other specialties. Becoming a Level I Trauma Center demonstrates the successful integration of individual roles not only in the emergency department, but throughout the hospital in the operating rooms, diagnostic imaging, ICU and other areas for the advanced level of service we’ll provide.”

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Chief Operating Officer Nikki Castel, MD, added, “Words cannot express how much we appreciate the support of the entire St. Joseph’s medical staff and associates over the last several months. Dr. Ali-Osman and the entire trauma team have done an extraordinary job in bringing the program on line. We are exceptionally proud of this achievement, and look forward to working with our EMS providers and first responders to provide trauma services to Southern Arizona.”

About Carondelet Health Network

Carondelet Health Network is comprised of Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, Carondelet Marana Hospital, Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, Carondelet Neurological Institute and Carondelet Heart and Vascular Institute, as well as primary care and specialty physician offices. For more information visit www.carondelet.org.