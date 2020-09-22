Bulgaria Selects Raytheon’s AMRAAM Missile to Bolster Country’s Defense

Bulgaria became the world’s 40th AMRAAM® user when the European nation recently signed an agreement to purchase the missile from the U.S. Air Force through a foreign military sales contract. This letter of offer and acceptance allows the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, for production of an undisclosed quantity of missiles.

“AMRAAM delivers unprecedented air superiority to pilots, giving them a decisive advantage in the sky,” said Paul Ferraro, vice president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s Air Power business. “The weapon will significantly improve Bulgaria’s ability to defend against advanced threats.”

The AMRAAM is a dual-role missile, offering operational flexibility in air-to-air and surface-launch engagements. In the air-to-air role, the weapon’s advanced active guidance section and mature seeker design allow it to quickly find targets in the most challenging environments.

AMRAAM is the world’s most sophisticated, combat-proven air dominance missile. With more than 30 years of design, upgrades, testing and production, the AIM-120 missile continues to meet warfighter requirements in all weather and beyond visual range engagements. Its capabilities have been fully demonstrated in over 4,800 test shots and more than 10 air-to-air combat victories.

