Vail’s Mountain View Ranch Sees Surge in Sales

Mountain View Ranch development in Vail — a joint venture between Holualoa Companies, New Mountain View, LLC, A.W. Marrs, Inc. and Marrs Mountain View Ranch LLC — has seen a sharp increase in sales in 2020 despite the challenging economic environment.

Year-over-year sales are up almost 43 percent at the property, which includes two unique subdivisions set in an exceptional Sonoran Desert environment. The subdivisions feature one-acre lots allowing plenty of open space for homeowners.

The three homebuilders involved in the project — Fairfield Homes, Dell Mar Homes LLC and Bednar Design & Construction, Inc.— have each seen a sales jump with numbers exceeding last year’s levels and four months remaining in the year.

Mountain View Ranch combines a beautiful Sonoran Desert setting with the comforts of modern living. Every home site in Mountain View Ranch is an acre or more, all with stunning views of the Rincon Mountains. The location provides the opportunity to enjoy the best of what the Tucson metro area offers while enjoying extensive open space.

The property features two unique neighborhoods — Windmill Ridge and Sonoita Hills — with several custom and semi-custom plans ranging from 1,800 to 4,000+ square feet. It is located in the award-winning Vail School District and is adjacent to state lands with stunning views.

“Mountain View Ranch is a really unique and exceptional development, and we are pleased to see its sales momentum building,” said Lani Baker, Chief Financial Officer for Holualoa Companies. “We are definitely seeing buyers who are attracted to the mix of amenities and the location of the project in such a desirable area.”

Mountain View Ranch has lots available both for custom homes and for builders who are interested in buying multiple lots. For additional information on the project, visit www.homesatmountainviewranch.com.

About Holualoa Companies

Holualoa Companies is a real estate investment firm focused on the successful acquisition, repositioning and disposition of real estate assets. Holualoa also acquires core assets in superior locations and participates in select development opportunities. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, with offices in Phoenix, Santa Monica, Hawaii and Paris, France its investments span the United States and Europe and include office, retail, industrial, multifamily, self-storage and hotel properties. For more information visit www.holualoa.com.