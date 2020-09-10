Lucid Unveils New Luxury Electric Car to be Manufactured in Casa Grande

Production details for the highly anticipated Lucid Air were unveiled today at Dream Ahead, a global web broadcast from our Silicon Valley headquarters. Having already set new industry benchmarks in the EV and luxury segments in key areas related to performance, efficiency, and design, deliveries of this new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in spring of 2021.

Using Space to Create the Air

The Lucid Air is the result of a revolutionary approach to automotive packaging called the Lucid Space Concept which capitalizes upon the miniaturization of Lucid’s in-house developed EV drivetrain to optimize interior cabin space. The concept is central to the architecture of the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) upon which the Lucid Air, and forthcoming Lucid vehicles, will be built. It’s a holistic, clean-sheet approach to advanced EV construction, without using existing “off the shelf” solutions so often seen in EVs from legacy automakers.

By simultaneously making smaller yet more powerful electric motors and dramatically improving the packaging of the entire electric powertrain, Lucid is able to reclaim that space for passengers and their comfort. This extends the philosophy of hyper-efficiency embedded in every facet of Lucid Air, from energy to spatial efficiency, delivering an unprecedented combination of range, practicality, performance, and luxury.

The Space Concept also contributes to the subtly different and modern proportions for the Lucid Air, without relying on any traditional automotive design cues, instead delivering a beautiful car that looks entirely distinctive on the road.

An Inspired State

Taking its cues from California, the state’s spirit is embedded in not only all of Lucid Motors’ products, but also in the retail and digital experiences the brand is creating. As the name implies, Lucid is also inspired by the notion of seeing things differently and making those dreams come true. We strive to “Dream Ahead,” to reject the status quo and to always push the boundaries in EV technology.

Setting New Standards at Every Level:

Record-breaking Performance and Range

With up to 1,080 horsepower available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive architecture, the Lucid Air is able to achieve quarter-mile times as quick as 9.9 seconds on a consistent, repeatable basis. To date, it is the only electric sedan able to achieve a quarter-mile time under 10 seconds. The power of the Lucid Air is complemented by an available extended-range capability that achieves an estimated EPA range of up to 517 miles on a single charge.

World’s Fastest Charging EV

When it arrives to market, the Lucid Air will also be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered with the capability to charge at rates of up to 20 miles per minute when connected to a DC Fast Charging network. For owners charging their Lucid Air in real-world conditions on the road, that can translate into 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes of charging.

Race-Proven EV Battery Packs

Lucid Motors drew upon 10 years of experience and over 20 million miles of real-world testing in creating its in-house developed, compact 113kWh extended-range battery pack. Further developed in the world’s leading electric racing championship, Lucid’s race-proven battery technology excels with a custom Battery Management System (BMS), clever cell packaging, and world-class energy density.

Class-Leading Interior Packaging and Largest Frunk

With Lucid’s exclusive Space Concept philosophy, Lucid Air offers a full-size luxury-class interior while maintaining an agile, sport sedan footprint. This approach also results in the largest frunk of any electric car to date and incredible bi-level storage capabilities in both front and rear compartments.

The Most Aerodynamic Luxury Car in the World

The Lucid Air is the world’s most aero-efficient luxury car, with tests completed at Windshear’s advanced rolling-road wind tunnel verifying a coefficient of drag of 0.21.

Advanced Glass Cockpit Displays Combined with Tactile Physical Controls

The interior of the Lucid Air reflects a revolution in how next-generation free-form displays are elegantly integrated into the design architecture of the cabin, providing a beautiful and seamless way of interacting with the vehicle software and human-centric user interface. In front of the driver is a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit 5K display that “floats” above the dashboard, contributing to the light and airy feel of the interior.

In addition, a retractable central Pilot Panel sits in finger-tip reach of the driver and passenger for deeper control of the vehicle’s systems and functions. To complement the digital displays, several highly tactile, precision-milled physical controls are present, including ribbed turbines for steering wheel functions, a volume control roller, and alloy toggle switches for tuning climate settings.

The Next Level in ADAS

The Lucid Air’s advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), Lucid DreamDrive, is a first-of-its-kind platform combining the most comprehensive sensor suite on the market with a cutting-edge Driver Monitoring System (DMS), all standard on the Lucid Air Dream Edition. It is the first system of its kind to offer 32 sensors, covering vision, radar and ultrasonics, plus the world’s first standard high-resolution LIDAR in an EV, all working alongside the standard DMS and geo-fenced HD mapping to provide the safest possible approach to Level 2 and Level 3 driver assistance technologies.

World’s Most Advanced Lighting Technology

Lucid Air’s headlamps are a Micro Lens Array system comprised of thousands of “light channels.” Developed entirely in-house, this technology provides the brightest, most precise and advanced lighting system ever. Digital steering of light direction is possible by digitally switching light channels in different directions, revolutionizing visibility and enhancing safety.

Alexa Voice Natively Integrated into Lucid Air

Lucid has collaborated with Amazon to bring an advanced Alexa Built-In implementation directly into Lucid Air. This enables the driver and passengers to enjoy the full Alexa experience on the go – including navigation, calling, streaming media, smart home control, and adding items to a shopping cart or to-do list – all while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. The Lucid implementation of Alexa also provides an expanded set of localized vehicle control features of Lucid Air including HVAC, all with a simple voice command. When a driver uses Alexa there will also be visual support for commands via the Lucid Air’s Glass Cockpit display. Over time, the available feature set will continue to grow via Lucid’s built-in Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

A Dream Becomes Reality

The Lucid Air will be available initially in North America, offered in four model ranges:

The Air, the starting point for the lineup, available in 2022 and starting below $80,000 ($72,500 after USA federal tax credit)*

The well-equipped Air Touring model, available late 2021, from $95,000 ($87,500 after USA federal tax credit)*

The fully equipped Air Grand Touring, available mid 2021, from $139,000

($131,500 after USA federal tax credit)* The all-inclusive, limited-volume Air Dream Edition, available spring 2021, at $169,000 ($161,500 after USA federal tax credit)*

Dream Edition

The Lucid Air Dream Edition will feature a unique combination of Lucid attributes and technology, combining incredible performance with exceptional range. The 1,080hp luxury EV sedan will be available in Stellar White, Infinite Black, or a Dream Edition-exclusive Eureka Gold finish. Each color will come with an exclusive “Santa Monica” themed interior trim package, including full Nappa grain Bridge of Weir leather throughout and silvered Eucalyptus wood accents. The Dream Edition will also feature a unique 21-inch “AeroDream” wheel design and be highlighted by special badging and trim that marks its position as a limited-production halo edition of the Lucid Air.

Touring and Grand Touring Editions

The heart of the Lucid Air lineup will be the Air Touring and Air Grand Touring models, which offer 620hp and 800hp respectively. The Air Grand Touring will have range available up to the recently announced estimated EPA rating of 517 miles. Full details of available configurations and all Air models can be found on the Lucid Motors website following the reveal show on September 9, 2020.

Availability

Reservations are open now for customers across the US and Canada, as well as in select countries in Europe and the Middle East Those who are inspired can reserve the Lucid Air via a $1,000 USD refundable deposit or the limited production Dream Edition with a $7,500 USD refundable deposit. The luxury sedan will also be available through the 20 Lucid Studios and Service Centers that are planned to be open across North America by the close of 2021. European and Middle East market delivery dates, pricing, and sales and service center details will be announced at a later date.

Production at the Lucid Motors factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, will begin in the coming months, with deliveries of the Lucid Air to North American customers to commence in spring of 2021.