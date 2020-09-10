A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and graduate of Iowa State University, Joseph Erceg began his professional career in Tucson at Gates Learjet Corporation, leaving to become a partner in Erceg, Sitton & Bratt Advertising. For more than thirty years, Joe managed and marketed several ad agencies and worked in account management for local radio, television and outdoor companies. As a professional and as a volunteer, he has worked heavily in the event management & sports marketing arenas. In 2015, Joe adapted his expertise in sales & marketing to association management when he became the director of Arizona Small Business Association’s Southern Arizona office, then as president/CEO of the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.

His love for amateur sports and dedication to our community has been demonstrated as a volunteer for a number of organizations including the Fiesta Bowl, Grand Canyon State Games, NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, El Tour de Tucson and Pima County Sports Authority. Joe has been a passionate supporter of University of Arizona Athletics – a passion shared by his wife, Dalena, who played and coached high school and college basketball. His adult children, Sean, Alec and Madi, have loved competing in sports and have been lifelong Wildcat fans! Next to his faith and family, Members at the Arizona Sands Club are Joe’s top priority!