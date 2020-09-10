Hughes Federal Credit Union’s New Debit Cards to Aid Banner, Vail Foundations

Hughes Federal Credit Union announces the release of exclusive co-branded Visa® debit cards with Banner Health Foundation and Vail School District Foundation. For every new card issued, Hughes Federal Credit Union will donate $5 to the respective organization.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity for our members to support local students, schools and hospitals by choosing one of our newest cards,” Hughes Marketing Manager Kerry Graham said. “It’s another way to support the communities we serve.”

The debit cards are available in-branch through Instant Issue for all Checking and Checking PLUS members. The new technology allows members to receive brand-new, ready-to-use cards without waiting. Instant Issue is available at all Hughes locations exceptthe Voyager Resort Branch.

“We are grateful for the partnership with Hughes Federal Credit Union to help our most vulnerable patients inside Diamond Children’s. It’s amazing to see our community come together to support such a great cause. We thank Hughes for helping us bring more joy to our patients and staff,” said Chad Whelan, CEO, Banner-University Medicine Division, Tucson.

“The Vail School District Foundation recognizes Hughes’ outstanding support for education in our community,” said Stacy Winstryg, President of the Vail School District Foundation. “We are honored to participate in programs like this that make a real difference for Vail students and teachers.”

The two new debit cards join other Hughes’ award-winning designs including the University of Arizona’s Bear Down Wildcat card, the exclusive Tucson Sugar Skulls debit card and local artist Diana Madaras’ designs. For each card issued from the Madaras collection, Hughes donates $5 to the Tucson Wildlife Center. Visit HughesFCU.org/Debit online for additional information.



About Banner Health Foundation

The Banner Health Foundation secures and stewards charitable contributions to advance Banner Health’s mission investing in facilities and programs that support advancements in care, research, health education, patient services and a variety of community programs. Contributions are invested locally to support patient care programs and services operated by Banner’s many hospitals and health care facilities across Arizona including Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center in Tucson. More information is available at bannerhealthfoundation.org.

About Vail School District Foundation

The Vail School Foundation financially supports creative and innovative programs in academics, the arts and extracurricular activities engaging students and staff. In addition, they help fund programs, field trips, new equipment and other student needs in the Vail School District. For more information visit vsdfoundation.org.

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established 68 years ago, Hughes Federal Credit Union is a locally member-owned financial cooperative with more than 143,000 members and $1.5 billion dollars in assets. Hughes is rated as one of the best Arizona credit unions by Forbes for three years running and has a Bauer Financial 5-Star “Superior” rating. Hughes is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974. The Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information please visit HughesFCU.org, or follow Hughes at Facebook.com/HughesFCU and Twitter.com/HughesFCU.