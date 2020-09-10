Courtney Miller was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. She moved to Tucson, Arizona in 2003 where she began her hospitality career with concentrations in Food & Beverage Operations at the Hilton El Conquistador Resort in Oro Valley. That is where her passion for the hospitality industry was fostered and grew, moving soon thereafter into private clubs. She expanded her expertise for six years in food and beverage, serving as the Director of Events & Catering for The Gallery Golf Club in Marana. Courtney then served as Group Sales Manager for three years at the Westin La Paloma Resort in Tucson. She joined the Arizona Sands Club in March 2020 and is thrilled to be back in a private club environment. Courtney is excited to enroll and foster relationships with our Members, believing wholeheartedly in building “Warm Welcomes, Magic Moments and Fond Farewells”!

Courtney now resides in Marana, Arizona with her boyfriend, Tory, her children, Charlie and Aureanna, and their dog, Gypsy. During her time off, she and her family are all about embracing an outdoor lifestyle that includes camping, hiking, fishing and an occasional music festival. Courtney’s entire family is Wild about the Cats! Bear Down!