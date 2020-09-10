Carondelet Hospitals Honored for Stroke Care

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have received quality awards for stroke care from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

Carondelet Neurological institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital received the Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Advanced Therapy Achievement, and Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital was recognized with the Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor Roll award. The Stroke Gold Plus achievement recognizes hospitals that demonstrate at least 85 percent compliance in each of the seven Get With The Guidelines®- Stroke Achievement Measures for 24 consecutive months or more.

These awards highlight Carondelet Health Network’s commitment and success in implementing a high standard of stroke care by ensuring that their stroke patients receive treatment that meets nationally accepted, evidence-based standards and recommendations.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a stroke each year.

With stroke teams available 24 hours a day, the Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital is dedicated to the treatment of neurological disorders and injuries. The Get with the Guidelines award acknowledges Carondelet St. Joseph’s ability to ensure stroke patients receive up to date stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

"Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients and community," said Misty Thompson, stroke program director at the Carondelet Neurological Institute. "We are prepared 24 hours a day, seven days a week to rapidly diagnose and treat all stroke patients."

