The Arizona Sands Club Set to Open October 1 at Arizona Stadium

ClubCorp, the largest owner and operator of private clubs nationwide, in partnership with Arizona Athletics, is excited to announce the opening on October 1 of the Arizona Sands Club, a dynamic space for The University of Arizona and Southern Arizona communities to connect, celebrate and cheer on the Wildcats. The Arizona Sands Club, located inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility, will activate the existing Sands Club for year-round use, inclusive of dynamic event space, refined culinary offerings and a unique dining experience overlooking the campus and field in addition to serving as a premium seating area for University of Arizona football games.

The décor and atmosphere of the Arizona Sands Club reflects the rich history of The University of Arizona and Tucson, creating intentional spaces for the community to:

CONNECT. The Club’s anytime lounge + bar and grill are the central hub of community connections where sincere introductions, handshakes and collaboration are the main focus. The diverse membership will call this part of the Club home base for a quick lunch, impromptu meetings, a variety of member connection gatherings and of course evening socials over handcrafted cocktails and craft beers.

DINE. Destination dining within the Club creates intention for sophisticated sharing of meals and breaking of bread, a key element of how community is fostered.

HOST. Private event space throughout Arizona Stadium is strategically designed to take the community gatherings (social, business, celebrations, new beginnings, etc.) to another level

WORK. This Club is designed for productivity, serving as the ideal retreat to plug in and make progress.

PLAY. The Club will believe in the power of play, the energy and relationships built after a day of productivity. The Arizona Sands Club calendar of diverse educational, cultural and social events will create experiences to heighten the senses, ignite joy and make play a priority.

The Club represents the fifth stadium club in ClubCorp’s portfolio, joining the campuses of Texas Tech, The University of Texas, Baylor University and Florida State University. Members of the Arizona Sands Club will also enjoy access to ClubCorp’s vast network of private country clubs, city clubs and stadium clubs across the nation.

The Arizona Sands Club is waiving the initiation fee (one-year commitment of membership required) for new Members until its October 1 opening. Those interested in learning more about membership opportunities may contact Courtney Miller at Courtney.Miller@ClubCorp.com (520/955-2479), Joseph Erceg at Joseph.Erceg@ClubCorp.com (520/471-3708) or visit www.AzSandsClub.com.

About ClubCorp Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.