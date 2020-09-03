Latina Giving Circle Moves Fund to Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona

The Latina Giving Circle, a women’s philanthropic giving circle in Arizona, announced it has moved its fund to the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Founded in 2009, the Latina-led giving circle allows individual donors to pool their resources to make a bigger impact on charitable causes of shared interest.

“The LGC started as a way to elevate Latina giving and make sure our community had vocal, focused efforts on some of the issues that matter most to us,” said Latina Giving Circle Co-Chair, Sarah Gonzalez. “We see the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona as a home for our fund that deeply and meaningfully aligns with our values.”

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona welcomed the opportunity to house the Latina Giving Circle fund.

“The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona is thrilled to welcome the Latina Giving Circle to our DAF family,” said WFSA CEO, Dr. Amalia Luxardo. “We are especially excited that this group of philanthropists, led by Latinas and focused on BIPOC efforts, helps reinforce what we know, which is that the face of philanthropy is much more diverse than we’ve been led to believe.”

The new partnership between the Latina Giving Circle and the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona also initiates the launch of the Communities for Philanthropic Justice, a fund that is on a mission to support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) led efforts to create a more equitable and just community. The fund creates an alternative vehicle for giving to support efforts led by and for BIPOC individuals, with a laser focus on community groups, nonprofits and individuals who are rendered invisible, ignored, or purposefully overlooked by traditional philanthropic systems, institutions, and giving efforts. The fund makes decisions that reflect its commitment to justice, human dignity, and lived-wisdom and seeks to address inequities in mainstream philanthropy and educates those interested in contributing to more just and equitable philanthropic practices.

About Latina Giving Circle

Founded in 2009, Latina Giving Circle is on a mission to support Latinas investing their time, talent and treasures to build a stronger community. LGC has awarded $192,000 to nonprofits and individuals across Arizona who share this vision. Participation is open to all men and women who are interested in the priorities of the Latina Giving Circle, including Latinos and non-Latinos, and fulfill the $1,000 annual contribution. For more information, contact Mayra Flores, Co-Chair for the Latina Giving Circle at meflores9@gmail.com.

About the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona

The Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona (WFSA) is committed to achieving social, political and economic change that empowers women and girls in Southern Arizona and beyond. WFSA empowers women and girls through research, advocacy, grantmaking and leadership development. For more information, visit womengiving.org.

CONTACT: Emma Fryer, VP of External Affairs, Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona

Phone: 520-622-8886 ext. 5 / (cell) 814-232-0814; Email: efryer@womengiving.org