Woolpert Senior Strategic Consultant David Wegner has been named to the External Advisory Committee for the Water Resources Research Center (WRRC) at the University of Arizona. The WRRC is part of the National Institutes for Water Resources (NIWR) network, which addresses water-related concerns for individual states and the nation. The NIWR network is governed by the U.S.

Geological Survey and represents the only federal-state program focused on applied water resources research, education, training and outreach.

Wegner is a biological scientist based in Tucson, Ariz., and is a member of the Water Science and Technology Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. He has served as senior principal investigator or the equivalent on dozens of water and environmental studies conducted on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program and has provided scientific and engineering support as a member of the senior staff for the U.S. House of Representatives.

His oversight concerned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of the Interior, the Power Marketing Administrations within the Department of Energy, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Wegner said this appointment to the WRRC will provide opportunities to address water-related issues facing the nation and to support Woolpert’s long-term goal of integrating engineering expertise with public policy.

