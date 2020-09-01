Fox Sports, iHeart Radio Pick Up Tucson’s Eye on the Ball Talk Show

Eye on the Ball sports talk radio show has a new home and a new time at Fox Sports 1450 and the iHeart Radio app.

The show, which aired for 20 months on KVOI 1030 AM, will air weekdays from 3:00-4:00 p.m. with hosts Steve Rivera and Jay Gonzales. The show focuses on Tucson sports with prominent guests that have Tucson connections.

The guest list since Gonzales joined the show as a co-host in May has included Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors head coach and former University of Arizona basketball All-American, Terry Francona, a former UA baseball player now the Cleveland Indians manager, former Boston Red Sox manager and two-time World Series champion, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins, Arizona Athletics Director Dave Heeke, Greg Byrne, University of Alabama Athletic Director and former UA Athletic Director, 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks World Series hero Luis Gonzalez, and Bob Baffert, two-time horse racing Triple Crown winner as a horse trainer and a UA grad.

Rivera hosted Eye on the Ball prior to inviting Gonzales to join as a co-host on May 1. He was a sportswriter for 23 years at the Tucson Citizen and continues to be involved in the Tucson sports scene as a radio host and owner/contributor to the local sports website AllSportsTucson.com.

Gonzales is a former Arizona Daily Star sportswriter and businessman who has been involved in the Tucson sports scene for 40 years through reporting and media operations of major sporting events such as the NCAA Basketball Tournament and Final Four, the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament and Tucson’s college bowl games. He has been a statistician for University of Arizona men’s basketball for 30 years.

In addition to the live radio show, all shows will be available as podcasts on the iHeart app. The show can be followed on Facebook and on Twitter @eyetucson.