Tucson Jazz Festival to Move Forward with 2021 Event

Jazz In January, the non-profit entity and organizer of the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival (TJF) announces plans to move forward with the 2021 Festival. The 7th Annual TJF will be held in an outdoor festival format, on March 20th and 21st of 2021 at a yet to be determined location in downtown Tucson, with enthusiastic support of Downtown Tucson Partnership and businesses alike. Festival organizers opted for the outdoor format as a result of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Tucson community is yearning for live music entertainment right now, and the connections that are created from it”, says TJF Executive Director, Khris Dodge. “We want to give Tucson something to look forward to in March, and we will do it safely and responsibly with the help of the City and our other partners. Part of our mission is to engage our community, and if we can do this and play a small roll in reviving our downtown, all the better.”

Despite the change in format, TJF promises the same high caliber lineup that attendees have grown to expect from the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival.

“We are in the middle of putting together the perfect short list of artists for the 2021 Festival and offers will be submitted soon”, says TJF Artistic Director, Andrew Birgensmith. “The 2021 Festival will host nearly as many headliner artists in two days as the Festival has over ten days in the past. We are excited to bring you a diverse lineup and even more excited to see you in March”.

The Festival will offer several ticket options including VIP/Platinum tickets which will include entrance to both days of the Festival, a VIP viewing deck, reserved seating, and drink tickets. Seated reserved and General Admission options will also be offered. More details and pricing will be shared soon.

New to the organization this year are TJF memberships for individuals. Benefits vary depending on the contribution amount. “We all thrive in our wonderful arts community when we work together. Being a member of TJF not only helps bring the Festival to life, but also puts you on the team who is strategically trying to engage our community year-round”, says Dodge.

HSL Properties has generously agreed to be the TJF Title Sponsor once again this year.

“Tucson’s music scene has faced a real challenge and the HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival is taking the lead in returning live performances to our community. Thanks to the unwavering support of HSL Properties, Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson, and many other sponsors and supporters, we are able to host our 7th annual Festival and can’t wait to see you there” says Elliot Glicksman, TJF Board President.

All information on TJF, including memberships, sponsorships and ticketing can be found on the Festival website: www.tucsonjazzfestival.org

The Tucson Jazz Festival mission is to influence the discovery and celebration of live jazz performance and music education through community engagement anchored by a world-class jazz festival in downtown Tucson.