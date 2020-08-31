Pima Community College Receives High Honor for Annual Financial Report

For the 28th consecutive year, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Pima Community College by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the College’s fiscal year 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

“The College strives to maintain accurate, timely, and transparent financial information,” said Dr. David Bea, Executive Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. “This award acknowledges the work of our employees, who are dedicated to their roles as stewards of public funds.”

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of over 21,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D. C.